Pensionfund Sabic Has $7.59 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 2.6% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

