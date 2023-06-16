Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,723 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $260.86 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

