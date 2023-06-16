Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Stock Performance
Shares of K stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.
Kellogg Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
