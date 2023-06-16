Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.