Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.18 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

