Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

