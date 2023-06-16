Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 2,500 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up 2.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

IRM stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.