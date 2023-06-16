Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 12,000 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 494.12%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

