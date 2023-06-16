Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 1,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

