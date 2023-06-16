Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.18. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

About Peakstone Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

(Get Rating)

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.