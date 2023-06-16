Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.18. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
