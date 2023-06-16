PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) vs. Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meiwu Technology and PC Connection’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Meiwu Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 1.08 -$11.07 million N/A N/A PC Connection $3.13 billion 0.38 $89.22 million $3.09 14.80

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Meiwu Technology and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.66% 10.86% 7.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meiwu Technology and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC Connection beats Meiwu Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.