PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 88.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 398,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,368,000 after buying an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 69,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,746 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.18. 7,416,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,672,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

