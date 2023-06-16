Park National Corp OH Sells 1,202 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $712.31. The stock had a trading volume of 205,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,239. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $666.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

