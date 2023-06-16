Park National Corp OH Sells 102,449 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned 1.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $62,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 168,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

