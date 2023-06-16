Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.54. 861,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,230. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

