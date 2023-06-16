Park National Corp OH Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.51. 683,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.