Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.84. The company had a trading volume of 445,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,321. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

