Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.95. 553,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.65. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

