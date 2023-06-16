Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of -163.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 521,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,100.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $276,465 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 83,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 124,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

