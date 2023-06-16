Paramount Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -163.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $994.82 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,100.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,500 shares of company stock worth $276,465. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

