Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $538.49

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 538.49 ($6.74) and traded as high as GBX 581.50 ($7.28). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 577 ($7.22), with a volume of 979,575 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.76) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 675 ($8.45) to GBX 700 ($8.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 687.50 ($8.60).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 509.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 538.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 451.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,343.75%.

In other news, insider Graeme Yorston purchased 650 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,408.16). 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

