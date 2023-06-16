Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Bank of America

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.99, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $244.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.62.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.