Palisade Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1,964.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,964.44.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Diageo Profile

NYSE:DEO opened at $173.90 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

