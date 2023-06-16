Palisade Capital Management LP Purchases 859 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last ninety days. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of PAG opened at $156.56 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

