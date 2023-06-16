Palisade Capital Management LP Invests $277,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,070,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 330,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,210,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 278,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.