Palisade Capital Management LP Increases Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Atkore worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

