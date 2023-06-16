Palisade Capital Management LP Grows Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of Corsair Gaming worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.72.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $77,263.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $77,263.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $994,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,088 shares of company stock worth $562,763. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

