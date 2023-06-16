Palisade Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Palisade Capital Management LP cut its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of Revolve Group worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

