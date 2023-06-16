Palisade Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,600 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 652.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 49,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Up 0.9 %

YORW opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $613.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.56.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

