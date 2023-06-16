Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 1,210 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $87,387,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after buying an additional 978,419 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 16,307.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after buying an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $66.23 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.