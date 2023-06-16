Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 1,085 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after acquiring an additional 94,723 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Quanta Services by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 38,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $185.75 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $186.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

