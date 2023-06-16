Pagaya Technologies (PGY) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 80 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -197.62% -34.03% -11.27%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.39 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $2.24 billion $220.81 million -0.65

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pagaya Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pagaya Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 285 1278 1907 67 2.50

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 211.25%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.51%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, indicating that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies competitors beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

