Pacific Wealth Management Invests $617,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.5% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.20 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.