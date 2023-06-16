Pacific Wealth Management Invests $224,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

