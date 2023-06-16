Pacific Wealth Management Increases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Pacific Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 2.9% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

