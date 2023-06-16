Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

COWG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

