Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 46.22% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF alerts:

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODDS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $21.16.

Further Reading

