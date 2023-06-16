Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £163.20 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,720 ($34.03) per share, for a total transaction of £163.20 ($204.20).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 5 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($34.97) per share, for a total transaction of £139.75 ($174.86).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,458 ($30.76) per share, for a total transaction of £147.48 ($184.53).

Oxford Instruments Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,611.11, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,710.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,474.04.

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

OXIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

