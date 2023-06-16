Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £163.20 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,720 ($34.03) per share, for a total transaction of £163.20 ($204.20).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 5 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($34.97) per share, for a total transaction of £139.75 ($174.86).
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,458 ($30.76) per share, for a total transaction of £147.48 ($184.53).
Oxford Instruments Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,611.11, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,710.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,474.04.
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OXIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
