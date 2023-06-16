Oxen Price Hits $0.10 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $203,062.47 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,569.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00292911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00526848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00057996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00405618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,508,412 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

