Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.79 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
