Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $22.10

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $22.75. Overstock.com shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 601,657 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

