Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Up 21.0% in May

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Origin Agritech Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:SEED traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $12.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Agritech (SEED)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.