Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Up 21.0% in May

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SEED traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Origin Agritech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

