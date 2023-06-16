Ordinals Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $5.91 or 0.00023208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $124.16 million and approximately $24.27 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.99743123 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $27,279,641.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

