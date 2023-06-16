Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Hits $46.71 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $46.71 million and $877,517.72 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018306 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,313.33 or 0.99990672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

