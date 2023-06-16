Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 270,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 438,547 shares.The stock last traded at $11.37 and had previously closed at $11.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Orange Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Orange Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

