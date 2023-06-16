Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,503,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,632. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Oracle by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

