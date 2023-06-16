Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.56. Opera shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 157,341 shares traded.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $2,725,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.