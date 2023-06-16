Opera Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

OPRA stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Opera has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

