OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price Down 4.3%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.33. 35,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 105,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.44.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 572,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $578,876.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,278.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 572,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,254.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,997 shares of company stock worth $2,990,769. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

