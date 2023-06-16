ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $19,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,522. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,819,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

