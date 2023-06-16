Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.